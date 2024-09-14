Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 2.9%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 117,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Theralase Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Theralase Technologies alerts:

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.