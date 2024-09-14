Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 81.6% in August

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 26,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,056. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,906 shares in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

