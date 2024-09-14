Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $611.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $592.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

