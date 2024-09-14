Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $209.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.50 to $142.50 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.