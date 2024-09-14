Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,304 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $1,962,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,165 shares of company stock valued at $49,526,186.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup raised their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.96 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $128.18.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

