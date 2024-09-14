Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 6,109 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,016.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $66.28 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

