Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $277.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

