Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 533,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.15.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

