Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $137.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $139.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

