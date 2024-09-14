Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $259.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

