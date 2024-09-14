Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.5569 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.