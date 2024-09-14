Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after buying an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

