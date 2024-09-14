Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,728 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.76 and a 200-day moving average of $291.63. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

