Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $221.03 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Threshold has a total market cap of $221.03 million and $8.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,552.82 or 0.99954167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013593 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00054791 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02149606 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,890,181.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.