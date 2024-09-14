Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 6,963,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,180,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Tilray Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
