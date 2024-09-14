Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 6,963,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 25,180,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

