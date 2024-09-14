tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 12.9%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 324,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 586,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, June 24th.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
