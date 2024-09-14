Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of TLSA stock remained flat at $0.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,620. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tiziana Life Sciences
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.