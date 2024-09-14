TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $41,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 136,615 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

