TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,169 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

