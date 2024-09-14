Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

