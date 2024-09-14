Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 66.8% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the August 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $28.46.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.