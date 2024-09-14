Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$25.80 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$26.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 3.2219355 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

