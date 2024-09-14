Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Lisa M. Harper Sells 498,087 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at $21,265,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CURV stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

