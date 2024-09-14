Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 416.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 825,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 665,743 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.