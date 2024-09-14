Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Releases Earnings Results

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73), reports. The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$758.50 million.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRZ shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.