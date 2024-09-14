Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

