TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $137.65 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $137.65 million and $50.79 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,456,673 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,157,451,589.9330533 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.09841569 USD and is up 8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $20,985,320.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

