TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

