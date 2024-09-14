Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,855,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,670,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
