Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 1,855,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,670,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $375,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

