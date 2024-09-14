Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Stock Up 3.4 %

Tuya stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Tuya Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

