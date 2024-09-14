Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $627.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.31.

NYSE:TYL opened at $581.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,323,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $14,166,639 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,150,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

