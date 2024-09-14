U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

