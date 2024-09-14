UBS Group Cuts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $132.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

SIG opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

