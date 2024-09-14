UMA (UMA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.47 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, UMA has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $187.29 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00003787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,928,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,546,416 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

