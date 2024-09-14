Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. 21,098,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 9,558,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.