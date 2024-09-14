UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Up 1.8% This Week

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniBot has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00009328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00261192 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 5.58541707 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,145,490.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

