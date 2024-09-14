United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. OV Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

