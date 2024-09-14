UNIUM (UNM) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $1.07 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00008710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.20556819 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,069,762.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

