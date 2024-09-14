Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.31

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 671472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. The business had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

