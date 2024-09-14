US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,809,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

View Our Latest Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.