US Asset Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 283,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,749,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $885.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $857.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $903.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

