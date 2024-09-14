US Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a PE ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

