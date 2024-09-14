US Asset Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

