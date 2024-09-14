US Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

