US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Raised by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.