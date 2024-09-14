US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 5.4%

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). 500,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,229,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.90.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

