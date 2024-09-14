USDB (USDB) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market cap of $268.60 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 268,076,390 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 269,359,611.46205926. The last known price of USDB is 1.0027363 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $7,234,427.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

