Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1,166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $660,652,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $784,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average of $460.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $496.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,467 shares of company stock worth $379,595,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

