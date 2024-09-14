Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.