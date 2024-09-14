Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Invests $35,000 in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth $670,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000.

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

